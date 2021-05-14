Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biomea Fusion Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

BMEA opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More: What are convertible shares? 

Earnings History and Estimates for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit