Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biomea Fusion Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

BMEA opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

