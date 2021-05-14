Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE:ENR opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.