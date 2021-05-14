Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vital Farms, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $6,730,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

