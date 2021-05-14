Jefferies Financial Group Increases Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target to $3.50

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.