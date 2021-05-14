Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danaos Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaos in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.