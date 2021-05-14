Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ModivCare Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $141.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.65.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

