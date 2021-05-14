Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Revlon, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revlon in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Revlon stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Revlon has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revlon by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.