Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

Jenoptik stock opened at €22.42 ($26.38) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a twelve month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

