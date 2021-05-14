Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €22.42 ($26.38) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.74.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

