Jeremy Wilmot Sells 32,459 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wilmot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93.

Shares of ACIW opened at $39.50 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.