Jeremy Wilmot Sells 32,459 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeremy Wilmot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93.
Shares of ACIW opened at $39.50 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
