John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 731.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $63,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,160. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

