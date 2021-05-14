Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stake Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

JLL opened at $199.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average of $158.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $202.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

