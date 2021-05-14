Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

