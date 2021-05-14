JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit