JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.