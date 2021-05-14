JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

