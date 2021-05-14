JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,153 Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 770.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $14.37 on Friday. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

