JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 52,209 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:VIST opened at $2.69 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.