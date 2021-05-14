JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKRIY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BKRIY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

