JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 6,800 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 4,815.06 ($62.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,551 ($33.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,366.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,032.08.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

