JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $45,000 Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

RSI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

