JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Insider Purchases £5,050,000 in Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,050,000 ($6,597,857.33).

Shares of MATE opened at GBX 101.03 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.12. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

