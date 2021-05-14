Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading Down 1.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 80,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 483,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

