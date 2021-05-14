Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 80,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 483,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000.

About Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit