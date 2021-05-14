Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6,321.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,321 ($82.58) and last traded at GBX 6,373 ($83.26), with a volume of 192940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,814 ($89.03).

Several research analysts have weighed in on JET shares. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £101.21 ($132.23).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,290.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,778.29.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.