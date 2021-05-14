Kansas City Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 12,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the typical volume of 1,774 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.50. 132,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.53. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

