Kansas City Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 12,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the typical volume of 1,774 call options.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.50. 132,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.53. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
