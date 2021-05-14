Karen Seaberg Sells 4,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $14,968.80.

Shares of MGPI opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

