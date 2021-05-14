Katalyo Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00607349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00234506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.01130250 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.38 or 0.01217304 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

