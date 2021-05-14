Keep3rV1 Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $316.00 or 0.00622618 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and $9.65 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00090488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.01098962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00113728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

