KeyCorp Increases Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $62.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:DEN opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

