KeyCorp Raises Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $57.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $34.30 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $8,933,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

