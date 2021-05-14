KeyCorp Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $105.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

