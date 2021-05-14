Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

KEYUF opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

