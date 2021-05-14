Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.65.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY traded up C$0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.73. 224,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,784. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.43.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.