Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$31.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.65.

Keyera stock opened at C$29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.57. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

