Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given New C$2.28 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$1.08 to C$2.28 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIDZ stock opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kidoz has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$120.64 million and a PE ratio of 920.00.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

