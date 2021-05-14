Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KBAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,077 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.