Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimball International, Inc. is a manufacturer of design driven, technology savvy, furnishings. The company provides solutions for the workplace, learning, healing and hospitality environments. Its brand consists of National Office Furniture, Kimball Office and Kimball Hospitality. Kimball International, Inc. is based in Jasper, United States. “

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

KBAL opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimball International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimball International (KBAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.