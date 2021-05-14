Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $296.65

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.65 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 366.80 ($4.79). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 364.20 ($4.76), with a volume of 4,171,657 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 296.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

