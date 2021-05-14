KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.67. 19,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

