Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.