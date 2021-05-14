Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.34 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $188.38 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.96 or 0.01490485 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

