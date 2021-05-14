Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.42 ($122.84).

KBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.