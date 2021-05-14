Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $1.86 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00089964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01103734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00070915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063616 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.