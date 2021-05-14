Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.98 on Friday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

