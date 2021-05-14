Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

KEP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 2,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,314. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

