Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,121 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $227,122,000.

BND opened at $84.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

