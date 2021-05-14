Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 80,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.91 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

