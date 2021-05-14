Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 334,599 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

