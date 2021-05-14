Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COUP opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.89. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.66 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

