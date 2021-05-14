Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,233,000 after buying an additional 103,257 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 50,020 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.