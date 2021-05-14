KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.20 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.47 million and a P/E ratio of -50.75.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.21%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.